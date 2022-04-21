EA Sports announces release date for F1 22 The officially licensed F1 game will arrive this summer for last-gen consoles, current-gen consoles, and PC.

Video game publishing giant Electronic Arts made some headlines early last year when it announced it had completed a deal to acquire U.K.-based publisher Codemasters. Codemasters was widely known for their driving games and the increasingly popular F1 series. EA is now ready to start showing off the fruit of its investment as the company confirmed that F1 22 is nearing the end of its development cycle and will be launching on consoles and PC on July 1, 2022.

F1 2021 was released last year under the EA Sports banner, but most of the production work on the game had been completed by the time Codemasters had been absorbed. F1 22 will mark a new era in F1 games, according to EA. The real-life racing series is also in the middle of significant changes as new regulations have scrambled the pecking order of F1’s elite teams.

The release date announcement from EA confirms the return of cooperative career mode and the ability to join multiplayer races. It would appear that the Braking Point story mode introduced in last year’s game has been completely tossed. In its place, EA is touting F1 Life, a digital hub that allows players to show off their trophies and cosmetics. EA is also promoting F1 22’s new Adaptive AI that will allow computer-controlled cars to go faster or slower during races in an attempt to keep things close.

F1 22 will also mark the first time the franchise has offered official VR support. EA says that players who opt for the PC version of the game will have the ability to enter Grand Prix via Meta Rift and HTC Vive headsets. A Champion’s Edition of F1 22 will be available to purchase that allows 3-day early access and exclusive content designed around the upcoming Miami Grand Prix.

F1 fans will have a lot to be ecstatic about later this year when F1 22 leaves the paddock on July 1, 2022.