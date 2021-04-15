F1 2021 announced by EA & Codemasters for July F1 2021 will be the first of Codemasters' games published under Electronic Arts following the latter's recent acquisition of the racing game studio.

With the business of Electronic Arts’ acquisition of Codemasters settled, the two entities are wasting no time in making good on the new partnership. Ever the specialist in quality racing game sims these days, Codemasters is going right back to what they do best. Under the EA banner, they announced F1 2021 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms and it will be bringing Codemasters’ quality and experience alongside a slew of new features in July 2021.

Codemasters and EA announced F1 2021 with a press release alongside a fresh trailer on the F1 Games from Codemasters YouTube on April 15, 2021. F1 2021 will launch on July 16, 2021 on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms, bringing the teams, drivers and circuits from the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship to play and race. Alongside the Codemasters pedigree of graphics, vehicle tweaking, maintenance, and handling in the game, there are also new features coming, such as the Braking Point story mode), which will allow players to engage in a journey to rise from the ranks of Formula 2 to the big show in Formula 1 to seize glory alongside some of the best drivers in the world.

F1 2021 will also feature expansions to the Career Mode (separate from the Braking Point story mode), the My Team driver-manager experience, two-player splitscreen, online multiplayer and esports integration, and visual uplifts specific to the franchise debut on next-gen consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. There will also be familiar and new circuits to drive and a plan for free post-launch content.

As this marks the first game from Codemasters since it was officially acquired by Electronic Arts, this is a big opportunity for the developer to show its chops under new publishing management.

With July 16 right around the corner, it will be interesting to see how the first release of Codemasters and EA’s official partnership plays out. Stay tuned for new details and updates as we get closer to the launch of F1 2021.