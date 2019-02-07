New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: ESPN

ESPN's Outside The Lines issues report on eSports and PEDs

With the increasing prominence of competitive gaming, there's a growing sector of competitive gamers that are turning to performance-enhancing drugs. As part of its new eSports presence, ESPN's Outside the Lines has dedicated a full segment to this issue.

