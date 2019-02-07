League of Legends LCS playoffs to air for first time on ESPN TV
With traditional sports taking a backseat, esports is rising up to fill coverage slots as the League of Legends LCS playoffs is set to broadcast on ESPN2 through the next two weekends.
Select Overwatch League matches will be available to view live on cable and network television throughout the regular season, including Disney XD and ABC.
This signals ESPN 'turning the corner' on esports interest and engagement.
Advertisers and sponsors will now have a better idea of where they can cash in.
Psyonix’s car-soccer mash-up gets extreme, and lands a broadcast deal with NBC.
Mark Zuckerberg's social media juggernaut allows access to a wider audience than the sports-network institution.
Hado... Ken, Ryu, and the rest of the SF5 cast join Heroes of the Storm on ESPN's roster of eSports broadcast on television.
ESPN already launched an eSports Twitter account and pays writers to cover the eSports scene. Now it's looking to augment its coverage of virtual sporting events by broadcasting League of Legends, according to a report published by PVP Live.
The Heroes of the Dorm will once again be going on this year, and Blizzard has partnered with ESPN for all its coverage.
With the increasing prominence of competitive gaming, there's a growing sector of competitive gamers that are turning to performance-enhancing drugs. As part of its new eSports presence, ESPN's Outside the Lines has dedicated a full segment to this issue.