Fortnite Party Royale ESPN 8: The Ocho event to feature 2018 Tetris World Championship In one of the strangest combinations, ESPN 8: The Ocho is coming to Fortnite Party Royale for a broadcast of events this weekend, featuring the 2018 Classic Tetris World Champhionship.

It’s wild to think that in 2004, the popular comedy film Dodgeball spawned ESPN 8: The Ocho, which ESPN then adapted into a look at some of the more obscure and peculiar competitive endeavors out there. It’s even wilder to think that in 2020, it’s coming together with Fortnite’s next Party Royale for a broadcast of Tetris esports, but that’s what’s happening when Party Royale hosts ESPN 8: The Ocho with a rebroadcast of the 2018 Classic Tetris World Championship as the headliner.

Fortnite announced the next Party Royale featuring ESPN 8: The Ocho on Twitter and the Fortnite website on August 4, 2020. Coming up on the weekend of August 8 at 6a.m. PST / 9a.m. EST, ESPN 8: The Ocho will broadcast several events of Fortnite Party Royale’s big screen. There are a wealth of interesting events slated for the overall event, including Cornhole Championships (otherwise known as bean bag toss), the Stupid Robot Fighting League, and more. But one of the more interesting featured headliners is a rebroadcast of the 2018 Classic Tetris World Championship in which prodigy Joseph Saelee scored his first championship victory.

Jump into the heat of the competition 🔥@ESPN 8: The Ocho is coming to Party Royale!



A marathon of the finest in seldom seen sports from Cornhole to Spikeball and more, catch it all on the Big Screen starting on August 8 at 9 AM ET.

Below is the full slate of events that will be appearing on the Fortnite Party Royale ESPN 8: The Ocho broadcast.

Johnsonville ACL Cornhole Championships: 2020 Kickoff Battle

2019 Death Diving World Championship

2019 Stupid Robot Fighting League

2019 Spikeball College Championship

2019 Golden Tee World Championship

2018 Classic Tetris World Championship

Fortnite Party Royale has continued to prove itself as a premiere spot for concerts, movies, and other fun throughout this summer, already having hosted the likes of Steve Aoki and Dillon Francis in digital concerts, as well as a trailer reveal of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and a full screening of one of his movies during Fortnite Movie Nite.

Fortnite Party Royale and ESPN 8: The Ocho may be one of the weirdest combination of things in 2020, but if it’s another reason to rewatch Joseph Saelee’s amazing underdog win against Tetris legend Jonas Neubauer, we can hardly complain too much. If you’re interested, tune in this weekend on August 8 when it all goes live.