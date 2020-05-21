Fortnite Party Royale will debut latest trailer for Christopher Nolan's Tenet If you're itching to see more of Christopher Nolan's upcoming film Tenet, you'll have to hit up the world premiere in Fortnite.

It's time to get hyped, movie fans. This is what you've all been waiting for. The latest trailer for the upcoming Christopher Nolan film will be premiering for the first time in Fortnite Party Royale.

The news came by way of the official Fortnite Twitter account, which confirmed that you'll be able to see the trailer starting today, May 21, at the top of every hour starting at 8 PM ET.

Grab a front row seat in Party Royale for a world premiere!



Catch the latest trailer for Christopher Nolan’s @TENETFilm at the top of every hour on the big screen starting at 8 PM ET.



ʇnO sunᴚ ǝɯı⊥ ǝɹoɟǝq ʇı ǝǝS pic.twitter.com/ZiNfxaRQ7U — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 21, 2020

Developing...