Fortnite Party Royale will debut latest trailer for Christopher Nolan's Tenet

If you're itching to see more of Christopher Nolan's upcoming film Tenet, you'll have to hit up the world premiere in Fortnite.

Brittany Vincent
1

It's time to get hyped, movie fans. This is what you've all been waiting for. The latest trailer for the upcoming Christopher Nolan film will be premiering for the first time in Fortnite Party Royale. 

The news came by way of the official Fortnite Twitter account, which confirmed that you'll be able to see the trailer starting today, May 21, at the top of every hour starting at 8 PM ET.

Developing...

