Funko Games reveals Fast & Furious: Highway Heist, ESPN Trivia Night, and more Funko Games has pulled back the curtain on more tabletop games for the family.

Funko Games specializes in licensed games and products based on popular entertainment franchises. In a recent announcement, Funko Games revealed a slew of new games coming soon. This includes ESPN Trivia Night, as well as Fast & Furious: Highway Heist.

Recently, Shacknews got to go behind closed doors to learn more about Funko Games’ upcoming offerings. During the presentation we learned about the diverse titles coming from the company in 2021. This includes Fast & Furious: Highway Heist, a new tabletop game based on the high-octane action franchise. “Go up against heavily-armed enemies with your hot cars, daring driving, and jaw-dropping vehicle-to-vehicle leaps of faith. Whether you are taking down a swerving semi filled with valuable cargo, stopping a rampaging tank in its tracks, or bringing down a high-tech helicopter as it rains fire from the skies, you’ll have to work together to take advantage of every team member’s strengths,” the announcement reads.

During our presentation with Funko Games, we learned that Fast & Furious: Highway Heist is playable remotely, with one user running the game on a video meeting with the other players. This was a deliberate design choice, and is present in a number of Funko Games’ new offerings. With in-person game nights rendered irresponsible and dangerous by the ongoing pandemic, being able to play tabletop games remotely is a neat design choice.

We also learned about ESPN Trivia Night, a new collaboration between Funko Games and the sports empire. This game sees players “draft” different topic categories, from which they’ll have to later answer questions from. There’s also dexterity challenge mini games that players can compete in, which utilizes small toy pieces modeled after real-world sports.

Funko fans can also look forward to a new Disney princess game, as well as an Alice in Wonderland expansion to Funkoverse. ESPN Trivia Night is scheduled to launch in April, while Fast & Furious: Highway Heist will hit shelves this May. Additional information can be found on Funko Games’ website.