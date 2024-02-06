ESPN, Warner Bros. Discovery, and FOX are reportedly teaming up for new sports livestreaming service The service does not yet have a name or price, but could launch by the fall 2024 season.

It would appear that a number of media giants are attempting to collaborate and launch a new sports livestreaming service. It was reported this week that ESPN, Warner Bros. Discovery, and FOX have come together and are in talks about said service, and though that service doesn’t have a name or price just yet, it’s expected that the service could launch as early as fall 2024.

The supposed collaboration between ESPN, Warner Bros. Discovery, and FOX was recently reported by CNBC. According to reports, the companies confirmed this possible collaboration on Tuesday, with the likelihood that a new joint-venture company could be formed to oversee the service in which all three companies would have a third of ownership over the service. An entirely new app would also be launched with the service, allowing users to subscribe and manage their accounts in relation to it.

Disney CEO Bob Iger spoke to the supposed sports streaming service in the works by ESPN, Disney, and Warner Bros. Discovery, sharing that it could launch later this year.

Disney CEO Bob Iger provided a statement to go along with the tease of this new service:

The launch of this new streaming sports service is a significant moment for Disney and ESPN, a major win for sports fans, and an important step forward for the media business. This means the full suite of ESPN channels will be available to consumers alongside the sports programming of other industry leaders as part of a differentiated sports-centric service.

It has also been mentioned that the service will not be an identical bundle to cable packages, but rather a skinnier gathering of services. It also won’t replace bundles and services that ESPN already offers to viewers.

There’s still a lot more we need to know about this service, such as its name, launch date, and pricing, but it looks like sports and sports news could have a new vehicle later this year. Stay tuned for more details as they drop.