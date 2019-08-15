Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

All Stories Tagged: DRM

EA: Online Pass profits didn't balance out reputation damage and player frustration

EA is finally ditching Online Passes so the three-year experiment clearly didn't work out quite as it had hoped, but how bad was it? "The amount of money that we made, it didn't replace the amount of frustration we put on our customers and it didn't offset the reputation damage it caused the company," EA Labels president Frank Gibeau has said at E3. Ah. So quite bad.

