GOG devs talk piracy, the history of DRM, and the future of games
From getting developers to trust the store to what happens to games with DRM in the future, we talk about it all.
Borderlands 3 fans may want to double check they've got a strong internet connection now that it'll be launching with Denuvo Anti-Tamper DRM.
The latest hotfix for Rage 2 pulls the controversial Denuvo DRM from the recently released id Software and Avalanche Studios game.
The controversial DRM proved ineffective at preventing Day Zero piracy of Sega's hospital management sim.
The PC version of Origins uses a multi-stage DRM approach.
The games you get from hitting the Piñata will be valued anywhere from $5.99 to $49.99.
Hoist the jolly roger!
Denuvo-lieve it?
Microsoft may be backtracking on its DRM and used game stance for the Xbox One.
EA is finally ditching Online Passes so the three-year experiment clearly didn't work out quite as it had hoped, but how bad was it? "The amount of money that we made, it didn't replace the amount of frustration we put on our customers and it didn't offset the reputation damage it caused the company," EA Labels president Frank Gibeau has said at E3. Ah. So quite bad.