Blizzard's Alex Charsky discusses bringing Hearthstone to DreamHack
Fresh off a new deal with ESL and DreamHack, Hearthstone Senior Esports Product Manager Alex Charsky talks to Shacknews about the deal, the Dragon Masters bundle, and more.
Fresh off a new deal with ESL and DreamHack, Hearthstone Senior Esports Product Manager Alex Charsky talks to Shacknews about the deal, the Dragon Masters bundle, and more.
In addition to offering large prize pools for its male competitors, DreamHack Valencia will offer one of the biggest prize pool in women's CS:GO history.
Red Hatters chat up gamers and provide open source solutions at Atlanta's big esports convention.