Extra Life and Dreamhack partner for online charity tournaments in April The online tournaments will raise funds to support local branches of the Children's Miracle Network Hospital.

One of the best parts of the global video gaming community is its ability to come together to support a worthy cause. One such cause is funding for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. Next month, Extra Life and Dreamhack will be joining forces to organize a charity benefit gaming tournament. Extra Life United will run April 23-25, 2021, with registration opening next week.

Participants will earn donations for competing across a variety of competitive games. The list of games for Extra Life United are as follows:

Among Us

Chess.com

Fall Guys

Magic: The Gathering Arena

Rocket League

Additionally, cosplay and skateboard deck design competitions will be organized through Reddit as part of the charity drive. Details on those events are expected at a later date. Registration for the Extra Life United Tournaments opens on March 15. Entrants will be able to register through Extra Life. The event will be livestreamed on the official Twitch channel of Extra Life. In addition to the live broadcast, community events and panels will be happening in the Extra Life Discord and Twitch channel beginning Friday, April 23.