DreamHack announces Festival Tour 2023 locations & dates DreamHack is set to go big in 2023, announcing a Festival Tour that will host 12 esports events worldwide throughout the year.

In the esports space, DreamHack has been a prominent part of event schedules throughout previous years, and it looks like the festival event is set to go bigger than ever in 2023. DreamHack events had a rough go of it in the COVID-19 pandemic years, having to cancel several events like many other video game industry and esports gatherings, but it started to come back to full form in 2022, and now a Festival Tour has been announced for 2023 that will include 12 events spread across 7 countries worldwide.

The DreamHack organizers announced Festival Tour 2023 via Twitter and the DreamHack website on December 9, 2022. Over the course of next year, the event series will roll out with 12 esports festivals and gatherings. While some staples like DreamHack Dallas, Melbourne, Valencia, and Winter will return, other new events are being added to the schedule such as DreamHack San Diego. Unfortunately, some events such as DreamHack Anaheim and Austin don’t seem to be on the schedule at this time.

DreamHack's Festival Tour 2023 includes 12 confirmed events throughout next year.

Source: DreamHack

The full schedule of DreamHack Festival Tour 2023 events is as follows:

San Diego: April 7 - 9

Melbourne, Australia: April 28 - 30

Japan: May 13 - 14

Dallas, Texas: June 2 - 4

Hannover, Germany: June 8 - 11

Summer (Jönköping, Sweden): June 16 - 18

Valencia, Spain: July 7 - 9

Hyderabad, India: October 29 - 31

Winter (Jönköping, Sweden): November 24 - 26

Valencia: December 8 - 10

Atlanta: December 15 - 17

Hannover: December 14 - 17

With these dates set, it looks like DreamHack has quite the run ahead of it in 2023. Tickets will also go on sale soon for the first events of DreamHack Festival Tour 2023, so check out the event’s website and stay on top of those dates if you plan to attend. As we get closer to these events, stay tuned for further DreamHack coverage and updates as well.