Dragon's Dogma anime adaptation announced for Netflix & coming September 2020
Capcom's medieval RPG Dragon's Dogma is once again receiving new life as an upcoming animated series coming to Netflix in September this year.
Capcom has announced it's bringing Dragon's Dogma to PC early next year with full Steam support, improved graphics, and more.
A free-to-play version of Dragon's Dogma has been announced for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PC, although it looks like it'll only be available in Japan for now.
Capcom casually announced a Dragon's Dogma expansion named Dark Arisen back in September, but didn't have much to say about it. Now it's piped up to reveal Dark Arisen is an expanded version of the original game, packing a "huge" new area with gobs of new enemies, along with new skills, items, and more.