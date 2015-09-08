New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen dated for April

Capcom casually announced a Dragon's Dogma expansion named Dark Arisen back in September, but didn't have much to say about it. Now it's piped up to reveal Dark Arisen is an expanded version of the original game, packing a "huge" new area with gobs of new enemies, along with new skills, items, and more.

