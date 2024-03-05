Capcom Highlights event to share latest looks at Dragon's Dogma 2 The Capcom Highlights broadcast will run across two days and feature new looks at Dragon's Dogma 2, Street Fighter 6, Monster Hunter Now, and more.

It looks like Capcom has a wealth of new updates it wants to share on many of its upcoming and currently available games. Whether it be the latest news on Monster Hunter Now, Street Fighter 6, and Exoprimal or new looks at Dragon’s Dogma 2 and Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, Capcom Highlights will be a showcase that spans two days and shares fresh looks at almost everything it has going on.

Capcom announced its upcoming Capcom Highlights presentations via its main Twitter this week. Starting on Thursday, March 7 at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET the broadcast will go live with its Day 1 slate, showing off new looks at Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess and Dragon’s Dogma 2. Then, on Monday, March 9 at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET, another broadcast will run, this time looking at Street Fighter 6, Monster Hunter Stories, Monster Hunter Now, and Exoprimal.

The Capcom Highlight presentations will show off the latest looks at a variety of Capcom titles.

Source: Capcom

Capcom has a lot of irons in the fire between upcoming games and those that are already out. Exoprimal was a little lacking, but it still continues to get content updates and events to keep the fun going for those there. Meanwhile, Street Fighter 6 continues to have events and Fighter Passes with new cosmetics attached, and it’s winding down to its last Year 1 DLC character with Akuma. Monster Hunter is popping with the announcement of the first Monster Hunter Stories for Switch and the ongoing mobile game, Monster Hunter Now. Dragon’s Dogma 2 needs little introduction as one of the most anticipated games of this season and Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess looks like a lavish new IP with demon hunters and ethereal spirits.

Tune in on Thursday this week and Monday next week as Capcom Highlights goes live with the latest details on upcoming and ongoing games. We’ll share all the reveals and relevant news here.