Dragon's Dogma 2 gets update roadmap, including new game & FPS limiter options Capcom also intends to address the Art of Metamorphosis items that let players change their appearance by adding more to Pawn Guild shops.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is out in the wild and, while many players and critics have had a blast with he game, there are still a few things to be desired. Thankfully, Capcom also knows this and has released a gameplan of fixes and additional features it intends to address in future updates. A major item on this list will be the ability to start a new game when you already have save data, which is currently unavailable in the game.

Capcom posted the update roadmap for for Dragon’s Dogma 2 on the game’s official Twitter early on Monday. The list contains a variety of PC and PS5-specific fixes and updates, as well as some items that will be for all platforms. In addition to the new game/existing save data item above, a 30FPS frame limiter will be offered for PS5. Meanwhile, PC will be getting fixes that improve quality when DLSS Super Resolution is active. Overall, the quest to get a dwelling where you can save and rest is also on the ledger to be moved to an earlier place in the game’s progression.

Source: Capcom

Dragon’s Dogma 2 released late last week on March 22 and has been the talk of the internet since, for better and for worse. For the most part, players and critics alike have enjoyed the game’s robust combat, intuitive NPC pawn system, and vast and rich open-world questing. All of these things earned it a high score in our Shacknews review. However, it hasn’t been without issues. PC has had frame issues that are dragging down the experience on that platform. Also, Capcom has taken flak for microtransactions players were largely made aware of after the game’s release, though most of the purchaseable items can also be discovered in-game for free.

Nonetheless, being able to start a new save or character ought to be a regular feature and will likely be one everyone’s happy to have, among the other fixes and features. As Capcom moves to implement these fixes into Dragon’s Dogma 2, stay tuned for upcoming updates and patch notes.