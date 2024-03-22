Dragon's Dogma 2 reached over 150,000 concurrent players in its first hour on Steam Capcom's new action-RPG garnered high praise from critics and its quest has been taken up by a massive amount of players right out of the gate.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is finally live for all players, and it’s off to the races at that, even on PC where it’s not considered to be the best experience of the game. Following Dragon’s Dogma 2’s launch, its Steam numbers are now live, and players flocked to the game. Just one hour after it was released, Dragon’s Dogma 2’s concurrent player count had already jumped over 150,000 easily, and it’s fast approaching the 200k mark.

Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Steam numbers could be found on SteamDB where its stats are now being recorded. There, viewers can see that one hour after Dragon’s Dogma 2 went live on steam, it had pulled around 167,680 players. More recently, that number reached 194,556. Safe to say, even with the PC performance issues that have been affecting the game, it’s still amassed huge popularity right out of the gate.

Source: SteamDB

It comes as little wonder that Dragon’s Dogma 2 has done so well at launch. The first game had a large cult following that has only grown years after its release. That, combined with Dragon’s Dogma 2 being an incredible sequel and appealing to a world of new players, made it a sure-fire hit. Critics have almost universally praised the game and players are seeing for themselves what the hype is about.

It looks to be another feather in Capcom’s cap, added to recently grabbing the number one spot on Metacritic’s annual publisher rankings for 2023. With one of the most anticipated games out this season, you can look forward to seeing more news, updates, and guides for the game on our Dragon’s Dogma 2 topic.