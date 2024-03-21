Capcom was Metacritic's highest rated publisher in 2023 In Metacritic's 14th Annual Game Publisher Rankings, Capcom came out #1 with an average score of 84.5 on the back of hits like Resident Evil 4.

Metacritic released its annual publisher rankings via its website this week, listing 46 publishers with reviews on its site and rating them from the worst to the best for the year of 2023. Capcom ended up in the number one spot on the list with an 84.5 average rating. Not too surprising given Resident Evil 4 and Street Fighter 6 launched last year. That rating might have even been higher if it wasn’t for Exoprimal, which wasn’t terrible, but wasn’t on par with the excellence of Capcom’s other titles either.

Source: Metacritic

It should come as even less surprise that Resident Evil 4 was Capcom’s best rated game, with the PS5 version landing at a 93 out of 100. We very much enjoyed the game, as well. It was the first ever Shacknews 10 out of 10, hitting all the high notes we wanted out of a remake of an already stellar survival horror game. Capcom also bolstered its 2023 gaming catalog with a few other solid hits, not the least of which were Monster Hunter Now on mobile devices and the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy collection.

Capcom put up winner after winner in 2023, and its 2024 looks pretty positive as well with Dragon’s Dogma 2 having earned high praise from critics and fans, including our own Shacknews review. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for more updates from the company as the year continues.