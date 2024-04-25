Capcom raises earnings forecast on better than expected game sales Street Fighter 6 continues to be a huge seller for Capcom, and it was joined by Dragon's Dogma 2 selling a few million units as well.

Capcom has been on what could be considered a hot streak for several years with many of its games selling quite successfully, and a recently released adjustment of its earnings forecast rides that momentum. Capcom has released an adjusted forecast that raises estimates for its performance in the quarters ahead across net sales, earnings-per-share (EPS) and more, and it’s mostly thanks to the strong performances of Street Fighter 6 and Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Capcom shared its adjusted earnings forecast on its investor relations website this week. Where previously Capcom expected its sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 to reach 140 billion yen, the number has not been adjusted to 152.4 billion yen. Similarly, its forecasted (EPS) was previously set at 95.64 yen per share, it’s not moved up to 103.53 yen per share.

Capcom stock share price went up following the released of its raised earnings forecast.

Source: Google

Capcom arguably has ever reason to have confidence in what it’s doing. Street Fighter 6 has brought a tidal wave of hype back to the series with its stellar gameplay, producing incredible moments like the $1 million competition at Capcom Cup X. Meanwhile, Dragon’s Dogma 2 has been putting in work itself. It got high marks in reviews, including here at Shacknews, and then went on to sell 2.5 million units in no time at all. Capcom very specifically attributed its raised forecast to those two games.

The developer and publisher have good things on the horizon, too. Akuma is about to come to Street Fighter 6 and Monster Hunter Wilds is in development as the next big chapter of the dragon-slaying series. As we watch to see how things continue to go for Capcom, stay tuned for updates and news here at Shacknews.