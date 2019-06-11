Dragon Quest XI coming to Xbox Game Pass
The Dragon Quest series will debut on Xbox with Dragon Quest XI S.
The Dragon Quest series will debut on Xbox with Dragon Quest XI S.
Apple Arcade saved The Family so much of that sweet cash that John splurged on gaming hardware, which he then unboxed in front of our eyes.
The Switch version of Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition will hit this September.
Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition is bringing a swath of new content to Switch this fall.
Just because we haven't release an episode in 4 weeks doesn't mean we haven't been busy. I mean, heck, John played a game to completion in 2018 and he's an old, old man.
Dragon Quest XI is the first game in the series to hit a North American console in over a decade. Today, we revisit the Shacknews review, along with reviews from some of our friends in the gaming world.
The latest installment in the cult classic series gets back to it traditional JRPG roots and mixes some old-school flavor with the new.
Shacknews meets up with Square Enix marketing manager Neal Pabon to discuss some of the finer points of Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age.
Here's the roundup of everything offered up during Square Enix's E3 2018 briefing.
North American Dragon Quest fans will get a taste of the RPG series for the first time in over a decade.