ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 499 Dragon Quest XI continues on the Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age playthrough. I am a big fan of role playing games and I have really enjoyed my time with Dragon Quest XI. During the last episode, we finally made our way to the mermaid village of Nautica. It was in Nautica that the Mermaid Queen gave our party the Green Orb as well as drop a subtle hint of our next location. She told our group that we should make our way west and that means into the deep blue sea.

We made our way to L'Academie de Notre Maitre les Medailles which has an all-girl school as well as information for our next location. However, it appears that we have to go back to Phnom Nohn because we can finally get the key needed to open red doors that have been hidden throughout the entire world. It will be so nice to finally be able to open those locked doors. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Dragon Quest XI playthrough.

This is one interesting school.

©Square Enix

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the program is more of our Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword playthrough. Next week is also the next installment of Shacker's Choice night, where you the viewer can pick a game for me to play.

This week is a special time for the Stevetendo Show with the five hundredth episode coming up. I have thought about doing something special for the occasion and I think I have the answer. I have given games a second chance on the Stevetendo Show many times so what better way to celebrate than by giving a game I really don’t like another look. That’s why for episode 500 we’re playing Mega Man 11, a game that I have made clear that I don’t care for.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.