ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 493 Dragon Quest XI continues on the Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age playthrough. I’m finding myself really getting into the story of Dragon Quest XI during our playthrough. During the last Dragon Quest XI episode, we made our way to Octagonia for the big martial arts tournament being held there. We actually won the tourney and were supposed to get the rainbough as the grand prize but something isn’t right in the town.

People have been disappearing and Jade, the girl we fought in the finals, is nowhere to be found. We made our way to the orphanage in town and there’s a giant hole that leads to a cavern and the next dungeon to explore. What will we find in the cavern under Octagonia? Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Dragon Quest XI playthrough.

We won the tournament. The least they could do is give us the grand prize!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. The plan is to have a brand new playthrough fill the slot that Jet Force Gemini had previously filled. That being said, we'll continue The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past as well and how things are going in that, we might have a need for another new game to play.

It’s always a fun day when you get to wake up to a Nintendo Direct. This time was a little different since Nintendo decided to combine its Indie World showcase with a Direct Partner showcase. I’m not a morning person but I will wake up early for Nintendo. The two presentations had some interesting announcements and there are games that I’m keeping my eye on for the Stevetendo Show. Make sure you swing by the show tonight to hear my thoughts on the presentations.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.