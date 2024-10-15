ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 510 Making strides in our quest to complete Dragon Quest XI!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Drago Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age playthrough. We have been making progress in the journey thus far. I thought we were going to hit a roadblock against a tough boss during the last episode but that wasn’t the case. During the last Dragon Quest XI playthrough, we defeated the ice queen, Krystalinda, and saved the town of Sniflheim.

However, after freeing the Queen of Sniflheim, it turned out that she was Krystalinda in disguise. After some detective work, we managed to save the real queen of Sniflheim and set things right. This evening, we will make our way out of Sniflheim and to Arborio, the next stop in the adventure. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age playthrough.

We're making our way out of the cold!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword playthrough.We'll also have more of our BloodRayne Betrayal playthrough as well next week too so stay tuned.

If you missed an earlier episode of the Stevetendo Show this month, then you missed me wearing a mask for Halloween. I always try to wear something “spooky” during October streams such as masks or hats. If you’d like to see more costumes, swing by the Stevetendo Show and make a suggestion. That being said, no baseball game tonight but it’s the Devils are playing so we’ll be checking the score of the game during the stream.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.