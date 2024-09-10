ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 497 Sailing on the high seas in Dragon Quest XI on the Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age playthrough. I am a big fan of role playing games and have been having a great time playing Dragon Quest XI on the show. During the last Dragon Quest XI playthrough, we made our way to Lonalulu and got into a fight with a giant squid monster.

After beating the squid, we relay the message from the mermaid to Kai and it turns out his grandfather was the person she is looking for. The next task is for our group to give Michelle the bad news that her husband is no longer in the world of the living. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Dragon Quest XI playthrough.

Look at the lovely mermaid!

©Square Enix

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

