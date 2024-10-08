ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 508 Even more Dragon Quest XI tonight on the Stevetendo Show!

Tonight on the Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age playthrough. I am a big fan of role-playing games and have been really enjoying my time with Dragon Quest XI. During the last Dragon Quest XI episode, we made our way to the town of Sniflheim, but it was frozen over. After talking to the queen of the town, we discovered that there was a demon hidden in the woods adjacent to Snifelheim that caused the blizzard.

However, we soon discovered that the demon wasn’t the cause of the blizzard. We also learned that the queen who we thought wasn’t evil turned out to be the ice demon, Krystalinda. This is looking like our first real roadblock in the game and probably will require our party to level up a little bit. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Dragon Quest XI playthrough.

Krystalinda is one bad ice demon!

©Square Enix

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword playthrough as well as more BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites playthrough. We're halfway through BloodRayne and could be further if a boss fight didn't semi-crash the game a couple of times. As for Skyward Sword, we defeated the Earth Temple last episode and will make our way to the next location so stay tuned!

October means scary and spooky things. If you caught last night’s episode, you saw me wearing a hockey mask. I always try to do things like this during October to scare the loyal Stevetendo Show viewers. That being said, I’m open to suggestions to help scarify the show. It’s also a sports night in the Stevetendo Show house so we’ll be scoreboard watching the Mets/Phillies game during the stream.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.