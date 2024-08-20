ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 490 Uncharted lands await in Dragon Quest XI on the Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re diving back into our Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age playthrough. I have been told that Dragon Quest XI is one of the best RPG’s ever and I have been having a great time with it thus far. I’m going to try to get through random encounters as quick as possible because they’re pivotal to leveling our party and beating the game.

During the last episode, we made our way back to Gondolia to free Erik from the royal guard. We also got our hands on a ship for sea travel and got the hell out of Gondolia. First up on the tour is a stop in the Zwaardrust region so who knows what we’ll find there. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Dragon Quest XI playthrough.

The lovely region of Zwaardrust!

©Square Enix

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Jet Force Gemini playthrough as well as more Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. We're getting closer to the end of Jet Force Gemini but from how things are going, I can tell it's going to make me angry at least one more time. As for A Link to the Past, we're about half way through the Dark World dungeons and are getting closer to saving Hyrule from evil. If all goes as planned, the Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past will be completed next week.

Make sure you check out all the cool news and information that Shacknews has to offer. Subscribe to the Shacknews VODs YouTube channel and the Shacknews Twitch channel so you don’t miss any of the fun content we have for you. Watch how to play Elden Ring with a play style you aren’t used to or pick up some tips for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. There’s something for everyone on the various Shacknews channels!

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned. I’m debating over if I’m going to have Emio-The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club playthrough on the show soon. I feel like it would be interesting to play and I think it would be very similar to the Another Code Recollection playthrough from a few months back.