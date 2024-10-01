ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 505 Dragon Quest XI stars this evening on the Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age playthrough. Dragon Quest XI feels like one of the longer role playing games I've played and am having a fun time with it. I know encounters in games like this can be tedious but I’m trying to get through them as fast as I can. During the last Dragon Quest playthrough, we explored more of the open sea and made our way to the town of Sniflheim. This location is very cold and the town appears to be frozen over.

This evening we’ll explore Sniflheim and see why there isn’t anyone around. I have to say that I’m really invested in the characters and it will be interesting to see where the story goes from here. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Dragon Quest XI playthrough.

Who knew our party would get the "cold" shoulder when we arrived at Sniflheim.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword playthrough as well as a brand new playthrough starting up on Monday since we finished Limbo. I really enjoyed playing Limbo but the secret level at the end of the game was one of the tougher secret levels I've ever done. That being said, the action is heating up on the show and you won't want to miss it.

It’s October and that means it’s time for spooky stuff like scary video games on the Stevetendo Show. Limbo was the tip of the creepy iceberg as I have other games that could be used to scare the loyal Stevetendo Show viewer. I’m still undecided if I’m going to change the lineup for scary games so stay tuned.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.