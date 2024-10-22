ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 512 More Dragon Quest XI tonight on the Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age playthrough. This journey has been an interesting run because it has taken us on quite a few highs and lows. I thought the Ice Witch, Krystalinda, was going to be a really tough fight and would require leveling up. It turned out that wasn’t the case and we found a way to get through it. Our party finally arrived in Arboria but we were missing one of the colored orbs so we had to go on a quest to find it. After some exploring we finally found it in a chest in the Zwaardrust Region.

After returning to Arboria, it’s time to head through the cathedral and towards the First Forest. It feels like we’re getting closer to the end of the journey but I could be totally wrong on this. I have said that in prior Stevetendo episode and have been way off. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Dragon Quest XI playthrough.

Time to explore the First Forest.

©Square Enix

