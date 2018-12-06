Greg Rice joins Sony Interactive Entertainment as Global Head of indies
Rice made the announcement by way of Twitter on Wednesday, as the Double Fine veteran changed careers.
Foam Sword games offers a coming of age adventure inspired by The Goonies. Our review.
It's a weird and wonderful world out there in RAD's Fallow.
Double Fine Productions has announced that the long-awaited Psychonauts sequel is now targeting next year for release.
Double Fine's Tim Schafer had lots of details to share today, including a new Psychonauts 2 trailer.
RAD looks like a hilarious trip from start to finish, and new screenshots give us a peek at what's to come.
Boneloaf's quirky fighting party game, Gang Beasts, is now available on Xbox One with a limited-time 20% off sale.
Rad is the newest project from Double FIne and Bandai Namco, and it looks appropriately '90s-esque.
Tim Schafer and company took the wraps off Psychonauts 2, a sequel more than a decade in the making.
Will you do the Fandango? Yes, you should.