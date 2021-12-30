New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Best Narrative Game of 2021 - Psychonauts 2

Double Fine delivers an impactful narrative that's still silly and fun with Psychonauts 2.
Donovan Erskine
Video games are the perfect medium for storytelling, as evident by the cinematic-level experiences that are delivered year after year by the industry’s best studios. Our pick for this year’s award may not seem like a story-heavy game on the surface, but it’s one that’s packed with heart, sharp characters, and meaningful themes. The Best Narrative of 2021 goes to Double Fine’s Psychonauts 2.

Psychonauts 2 brings fans of the original game the sequel that they’ve been dreaming of for years. The game is a pure joy to play, but what puts Psychonauts 2 in special standing is its narrative. The game is much more story-driven than your typical platformer, and it works greatly to the game’s benefits.

Tasked with discovering the traitor within the Psychonauts, players once again jump back into the role of Raz. The looming mystery informs so much of the actions and interactions throughout Psychonauts 2, and the game does an excellent job at keeping players guessing until the very end. The dialogue is well-written, and each character has their own unique flair.

One of the most impressive aspects of the narrative in Psychonauts 2 is the fact it also serves to put a spotlight on mental illness. A large chunk of the game sees players diving into characters’ minds via brain levels and making their way through the wonders (and horrors) inside. We meet characters with a variety of mental disorders, including anxiety, depression, and addiction. It’s a representation of mental illness that we rarely see in gaming, and for that we tip our hats to Double Fine. It even makes it worth putting up with all the teeth.

Watch the Shacknews Awards 2021 YouTube playlist or read our Year of the Games: 2021 article for all of the awards in one place. We will be announcing our Shacknews GOTY 2021 on December 31.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

