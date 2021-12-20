As 2021 comes to a merciful end, the Shacknews staff has assembled our annual list of awards. The Shacknews Awards spent the first few weeks of December debating some of the finer video games to be released this year. Over the next 11 days, we will have individual articles posting to the website, but we will be updating this Year of the Games: 2021 article with each winner. Keep checking back here for updates of all The Shacknews Awards 2021 as they are announced.

Quietest Lobby of 2021 - Hood: Outlaws & Legends

Nothing says "quietest lobby" like a game that came out about 6 months ago that's just barely above double-digit concurrent players on Steam. The worst part? The game is GOOD. There's no reason that Hood should have such a small following. It's a fun concept, and the multiplayer is really enjoyable. Sure, it was a bit barebones at launch, but this game deserves more.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends is available on Steam, Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

Game that Should be on Switch of 2021 - Deep Rock Galactic

Undoubtedly one of the best cooperative experiences in all of the video game universe, Deep Rock Galactic deserves a spot on the Nintendo Switch because the platform is short on quality online coop games. With endless replayability, rewarding progression mechanics, and outstanding character customization, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better candidate for Nintendo's handheld.

Deep Rock Galactic is available on Steam and Xbox platforms. It's also available now as part of Xbox Game Pass.

Best Old School Throwback of 2021 - PAC-MAN 99

PAC-MAN embodies the old school genre. Not only did the franchise get a new entry this year, it's one of the best PAC-MAN titles we've gotten in years. This battle royale spin makes PAC-MAN more stressful than it's been in a long time, and it was great having that arcade feel again on the handheld Nintendo Switch.

PAC-MAN 99 is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch and requires a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to play.

Biggest Surprise of 2021 - Kirby and the Forgotten Land

When the trailer for Kirby and the Forgotten Land kicked off during the September 2021 Nintendo Direct presentation, there were a lot of things we thought it was. A Kirby game was not one of them. Kirby and the Forgotten Land looks outlandishly different than any other Kirby game that has ever come out. Not only does it cast Kirby into a seemingly broken modern civilization against new and familiar Kirby enemies, but it also turns Kirby into a full 3D platformer - a first for the little pink puffball. Even with leaks, we didn't see what Kirby and the Forgotten Land turned out to be coming in the slightest, and we're happily looking forward to joining his new journey in Spring 2022.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land will launch exclusively on Nintendo Switch in Spring 2022.

Best Ongoing Game of 2021 - Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves admittedly launched in an iffy state back in 2018. Since then, the game has made strides thanks to the work being done by Rare. 2021 was another huge year of growth for the pirate game, with the Pirates of the Caribbean tie-in DLC leading the way. Sea of Thieves took home the Shacknews Award for Most Improved Game of 2019, and it's claiming yet another one with the award for Best Ongoing Game two years later. Yarggh!

Sea of Thieves is available on PC and Xbox platforms. It's also a part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Best Voice Actor of 2021 - Jen Taylor (Halo Infinite)

There aren’t a lot of voice actors out there who can portray three different characters that are all based on one another, in the same video game, and make them sound distinctly different while still ensuring there are similarities between them. Jen Taylor achieves this with her portrayal of The Weapon, Cortana, and Dr. Halsey in Halo Infinite. Jen Taylor’s performance in the latest Halo title is truly unforgettable. The level of emotions she is able to bring to the table with her voice alone is astounding. Not only are the emotional deliveries on point, but Jen is able to capture the subtle changes of a character using her voice. The character arc of the Weapon is the best example. The artificial intelligence companion starts off as bubbly and naïve and ends the campaign – not jaded – but with a greater understanding of her world. Jen Taylor’s performance in Halo Infinite is a pinnacle of the series and well-deserving of the Shacknews Best Voice Actor of 2021 award. Congratulations, Jen!

Halo Infinite is available on Steam and Xbox platforms. It is also part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Best PC Port of 2021 - Bravely Default 2

Best PC Port is a category that has become increasingly difficult to find solid candidates for as the years progress. Thanks to the industry's warmth towards the platform in recent years, most games arrive on PC alongside their console counterparts. For the few that don't, this award exists. Square Enix brought over their Nintendo Switch hit Bravely Default 2 to PC earlier this summer and it ticks all the boxes you'd want as a PC player.

Bravely Default 2 is available on Steam and Nintendo Switch platforms.

Best Headshot of 2021 - Deathloop

From the PT-6 Spiker nailgun to the Sepulchra Breteira sniper rifle, Deathloop offers more ways to brain your enemies than most games can ever dream of. It also doesn't hurt that the shooting feel is as good as any titles released this year. The icing on the cake is surely the game's Slab system that grants special abilities such as Nexus, which allows players to link enemies telepathically, allowing for one shot to explode multiple heads.

Deathloop is available on PlayStation 5 and Steam.

