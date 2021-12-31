Do it for Shacknews Award 2021 - Log Cabin Dev Studio

It has been a massive year for the expansion of Shacknews beyond the confines of the core website. Don’t get us wrong, the website itself has continued to improve throughout the year as well. However, with the implementation of Cortex, the Shacknews gamification engine, and then finally the late-year launch of Shackpets on mobile devices, we’re truly spreading the wings of what Shacknews can be. And a major force behind the curtain of all of the things you see coming out of Shacknews? None other than the fine folks at the Log Cabin Dev Studio.

Log Cabin has been integral to the growth and maintenance of Shacknews and all extensions of it, and it’s even stepped up to the plate to help us deliver on so much more this year. When something breaks, these folks have been there to help put it back in order. When a new bug wreaks havoc in an unexpected way, Log Cabin has been there to help us patch it back up. Your day-to-day experience at Shacknews might not run as smooth without the hard work Log Cabin Dev Studio continually puts in.

Then there’s the work that went into Shacknews Cortex and Shackpets. The Log Cabin Devs were, and continue to be, an outstanding technical force behind this. Not only did they help us implement Shacknews Cortex to help gamify the Shacknews system and create a new, fun, and useful corner of the site, but they also lent a major hand in the development and fine-tuning of Shackpets up to and even after we launched the app this year.

Simply put, Log Cabin has been there behind the curtain of Shacknews’ technical aspects in grand fashion for quite some time and they continue to help us push towards ensuring every corner of Shacknews and its extended ecosystem is the most enjoyable and airtight experience it can be.

This year, we’re happy to recognize Log Cabin Dev Studio with the Do It For Shacknews Award 2021 for all of the effort they’ve helped pour into this site and all of the great things connected to it work. They have more than embodied the nature of doing it for Shacknews.

