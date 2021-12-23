Shacknews Best Publisher of 2021 - Devolver Digital

In the process of celebrating games, it’s important to look at the company’s behind the titles we loved playing this year. One publisher that has brought a whole lot of joy to our world during the last twelve months is Devolver Digital. From its hilarious E3 presentation to launching its stock IPO – and of course the myriad of games it published – Devolver Digital had a banger year. This is why it has been awarded the Shacknews Best Publisher for 2021. Let’s take a look at its year.

Starting with the games, Devolver Digital published some truly phenomenal indie titles this year. Loop Hero manages to blend together card-based strategy with an almost auto-clicker like experience, wrapped up in retro visuals. The sweet tunes and simple-yet-addictive gameplay makes it a winner. Then there’s Death’s Door, which has skyrocketed to a lot of gamers’ must-play list. It takes players on a gripping journey as they play as death – a small bird – in a Souls-like, isometric world full of intriguing and hilarious characters and, of course, brutal combat.

Adding to Devolver Digital’s achievements is the continued support of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. The intense game show-like title has received a few crossovers this year including a Nier collaboration, Ratchet & Clank costumes, a Jungle Book event, and a Ghost of Tsushima costume. Plus, the team is looking into a Squid Game concept.

On the business side of things, Devolver Digital managed to launch its stock IPO, whereby Sony disclosed it has a 5% stake in the company. In the midst of doing this, Devolver also acquired Dodge Roll, Nerial, and FireFly Studios.

And of course, who could forget Devolver Digital’s hilarious E3 2021 presentation? The show was full of spectacle that only Devolver could pull off. It featured a sleeveless Nina Struthers being carried around by buff people as she hit all the hot keywords of the moment, all while eating chilli dogs. The livestream also poked fun at NFTs. Check out the presentation below for a reminder.

Devolver Digital continues to be a company we can’t help but love to watch grow. It’s had an absolutely incredible year, beating out its stiff competition in a manner only it knows how. For this reason, we present Devolver Digital with the Shacknews Best Publisher of 2021 award.