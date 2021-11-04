Devolver Digital acquired Dodge Roll, Nerial, & FireFly Studios as it went public In addition to going public, Devolver Digital also officially brought the Stronghold, Card Shark, and Enter the Gungeon devs under its umbrella.

Devolver Digital has had an incredibly busy day today. The company has just gone public, entering into the London Stock Exchange with an opening valuation of $950 million USD. Moreover, major groups like Sony and NetEase have revealed hefty stakes in the developer/publisher right out of the gate. If that wasn’t enough, Devolver is bringing some friends along for the ride. Studios Dodge Roll (Enter the Gungeon), Nerial (Card Shark), and FireFly Studios (Stronghold) have officially been acquired by Devolver Digital and will fall under the publisher’s umbrella going forward.

Devolver Digital announced its acquisition of the three aforementioned studios in its reveal of going public on November 4, 2021. Some of the major news was that Devolver Digital had completed its initial public offering and would be traded on the London Stock Exchange. Additionally, Sony disclosed a 5 percent stake in the company while NetEase also disclosed an 8 percent stake. Nonetheless, additional to the announcement was that Devolver had officially acquired Dodge Roll, Nerial, and FireFly, which had been working with the company on several of its more notable released or upcoming titles.

While these companies will be joining Devolver in full alongside the likes of Croteam (developers of Serious Sam and The Talos Principle and acquired as Devolver was preparing its IPO), Devolver has also stated that each studio will “maintain their full creative autonomy afforded to them throughout [the] relationship.” Even so, Devolver also teases the likelihood of an Enter the Guneon 2 as a cheeky bookend to that statement.

It’s interesting to see that Devolver Digital is now in the publicly traded space. With its IPO wrapped up, the publisher looks to continue to shake the waters with the likes of upcoming games like Card Shark, Sifu, and Shadow Warriors 4. Stay tuned for updates on these games and more in the upcoming months.