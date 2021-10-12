Squid Game inspired Fall Guys devs to revisit a Red Light, Green Light concept Fall Guys lead designer Joe Walsh says the team dabbled with a Red Light, Green Light level concept and Squid Game has brought back the conversation.

Squid Game has become one of the most popular shows in the world since its arrival on Netflix. Its dire consequence games of life and death have captivated viewers around the world. While the playout of the show may not seem like it would be a good match for something as whimsical as… say… Fall Guys, its style of challenges have brought about some ideas and concepts previously dismissed by the developer for a possible new crack at it.

Fall Guys lead developer Joe Walsh recently spoke to TechRadar about Squid Game, its popularity in the world, and how it inspired the team to revisit a Red Light, Green Light game. Very early in Squid Game, characters are introduced to a Red Light, Green Light challenge. Without spoiling too much, the challenge turns out very poorly for some and quickly shows the characters the exact stakes of their situation. It’s an intense scenario that sets the mood for much of the rest of the series.

Interestingly enough, game show-styled jelly bean elimination game Fall Guys had an idea in the works for a Red Light, Green Light level concept. They ultimately couldn’t make it work at the time, but Squid Game’s popularity brought the conversation back to the table, according to Walsh.

“One of the ones that's come up recently, again, is Squid Game, [which] is now the biggest TV show in the world,” Walsh said. “And it opens with Red Light, Green Light, which is something that we dabbled with. And we never actually got to prototyping it, because we couldn't quite see how it works.”

It seems like it would be quite hard to make such a level for Fall Guys, given the game’s current movement controls, but maybe it could be done. Since Mediatonic was acquired by Epic Games, the developer has quite a bit more money and resources to work with. Beyond that, it’s just fun to see how Squid Game’s popularity has brought an idea that was brushed off the table back to the forefront. It will be interesting to see if it’s the last time we hear of a Fall Guys Red Light, Green Light level.