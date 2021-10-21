Where to buy and find Nintendo Switch OLED stock These are the places you should be looking if you're hoping to secure a Nintendo Switch OLED.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the newest model of the popular hybrid console. Just like the base model, it’s been selling rapidly, and it can be hard to get your hands on one if you don’t know where to start and when to look. Let’s examine the different places that you can purchase a Nintendo Switch OLED and the current stock availability.

Nintendo Switch OLED - stores to check and stock status

Here’s a list of all the major retailers that are selling the Nintendo Switch OLED online. If you’re serious about getting one, make it a habit to frequently check their pages multiple times a day in order to catch a console when it becomes available. Some retailers will even let you sign up for notification restocks, which is also an excellent option.

Target - Currently out of stock

Best Buy - Currently out of stock

Amazon - Currently out of stock

Walmart - Currently out of stock

GameStop - Currently out of stock

Nintendo - Currently out of stock

We’ve also included the current stock availability along with each retailer. We’ll continuously update this guide as console stock becomes available and sells out, so it’s a good idea to bookmark this guide as well for a quick snapshot of the Switch OLED market.

It’s also worth giving your local retailers a call to see if they have any consoles in stock as well. Whether it be a major chain or a smaller store, retailers often have in-store stock that is entirely separate from their online offerings. A Switch OLED could be sitting on the shelf just miles away.

That’s where you can buy a Nintendo Switch OLED and check the item’s stock. Of course, Nintendo’s latest release isn’t the only sought-after console in town. If you’re trying to get your hands on a PS5 or an Xbox Series X, we’ve got guides to help you with that too.