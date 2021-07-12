Psychonauts 2 will have an invincibility toggle for ease-of-access gameplay In a conversation about difficulty and ease of access, Double Fine revealed that Psychonauts 2 will have a handy invincibility toggle for your use.

It won’t be much longer before we’re finally able to play Psychonauts 2. After years of waiting, Double Fine is finally ready to bring us back into the mental adventures and absurdities of Raz and the rest of the Psychonauts team. As an action platformer, Pscyhonauts gameplay can run the gamut between fairly easy and somewhat difficult, but recently, Double Fine revealed that it has a little something to help you on your way through the game should you get too frustrated. Apparently, Psychonauts 2 will have an invincibility toggle.

Double Fine revealed this tidbit of information in a Twitter post in regards to game difficulty fairly recently. In a simple reply about saying that beating a game is beating a game no matter what, the Twitter happened to reveal that Psychonauts 2 will reportedly have an invincibility toggle. Apparently, seemingly at your leisure, there will be an option in the game that allows you to turn off damage in combat so you won’t be dying to its myriad challenges, enemies, and pitfalls.

If you beat Psychonauts 2 with the invincibility toggle on, you still beat P2. https://t.co/OinBv1nuNr — Double Fine (@DoubleFine) July 9, 2021

This should come as a joy to those who are simply hoping to enjoy Pscyhonauts 2’s story. After all, Raz, Sasha Nein, Milla Vodello, and others in the universe have always carried a quirky humor to go along with the bizarre encounters within the games and the minds of various individuals. It was late last year that Double Fine hit us with some nightmare fuel in the reveal of a terrifying tunnel of teeth. With that in mind, it’s also nice to know that if we so choose, difficulty in the game will be the least of our nightmares.

Psychonauts 2 finally got an August 2021 release date pretty recently. As we get closer, stay tuned for further details and updates leading up to the game, including accessibility features alongside the invincibility toggle.