Day of the Devs becomes a 501c3 non-profit
In addition to outlining its 2024 plans, Day of the Devs announced that it has become an official non-profit organization.
After years of showcasing hundreds of incredible indie gaming titles, Day of the Devs is taking its efforts a step further in 2024. In addition to revealing its plans for the upcoming year, Day of the Devs has revealed that it is going from a string of events to a full-blown non-profit organization aimed at helping raise funds for further operations.
The following was posted to the Day of the Devs website:
Day of the Devs was established in 2012 by Double Fine Productions and iam8bit as a way to give back to our supportive communities. Our mission: to celebrate the creativity, diversity and magic of video games, give a voice to emerging or underrepresented talent, and to connect players with developers, and their games.
Over the last decade we have shined a bright sparkling spotlight on many hundreds of games, hosted tens of thousands of people at our in-person events, and reached millions of viewers through our virtual showcases, and we have done all of this for FREE — providing our programs for no cost to either developers, or players.
To do this we have relied heavily on industry sponsorship, proceeds from game bundles and largely donated time from our organizers, our game curation committee, and our collaborators.
We have essentially always run things as a non-profit, but making it official – through a fiscal sponsorship partnership with Legacy Global – it opens us up to better funding opportunities, makes our fundraising efforts more transparent and public, and helps our sponsors and audience understand how critical their support truly is.
Additionally, this establishes Day of the Devs as being fully independent from other video game related organizations, which clarifies our commitment to being 100% platform agnostic.
The goal is for Day of the Devs to be more transparent in its fundraising. As part of that effort, the entity going fully independent will officially separate it from original founder Double Fine, which was acquired by Xbox in 2019. The announcement video, in fact, made it a point to emphasize that indie games of all platforms will be supported.
The first Day of the Devs event for 2024 will take place on March 18 in San Francisco, just ahead of this year's Game Developers Conference. In addition to that, the Summer Game Fest and Game Awards Edition showcases, done in conjunction with Game Awards founder Geoff Keighley, are both set to return. All events will be free to attend with Day of the Devs accepting donations through its website.
-
