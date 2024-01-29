Day of the Devs becomes a 501c3 non-profit

Day of the Devs was established in 2012 by Double Fine Productions and iam8bit as a way to give back to our supportive communities. Our mission: to celebrate the creativity, diversity and magic of video games, give a voice to emerging or underrepresented talent, and to connect players with developers, and their games.

Over the last decade we have shined a bright sparkling spotlight on many hundreds of games, hosted tens of thousands of people at our in-person events, and reached millions of viewers through our virtual showcases, and we have done all of this for FREE — providing our programs for no cost to either developers, or players.

To do this we have relied heavily on industry sponsorship, proceeds from game bundles and largely donated time from our organizers, our game curation committee, and our collaborators.

We have essentially always run things as a non-profit, but making it official – through a fiscal sponsorship partnership with Legacy Global – it opens us up to better funding opportunities, makes our fundraising efforts more transparent and public, and helps our sponsors and audience understand how critical their support truly is.

Additionally, this establishes Day of the Devs as being fully independent from other video game related organizations, which clarifies our commitment to being 100% platform agnostic.