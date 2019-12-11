New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesStar Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and castDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and cast
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Greg Rice joins Sony Interactive Entertainment as Global Head of indies

Rice made the announcement by way of Twitter on Wednesday, as the Double Fine veteran changed careers.
Brittany Vincent
1

Greg Rice, Double Fine's former VP of business development, has joined Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Rice took to Twitter to share the news, as he's now the Global Head of Indie Accounts at the company.

"Very excited to announce I’m joining the amazing team at Sony Interactive Entertainment as the Global Head of Indie Accounts. I’ll be managing all independent developer and publisher accounts and building new initiatives to support indies big and small from all over the world," he wrote.

Rice joined Sony Interactive Entertainment following a decade at Double Fine. He ended up departing in November 2019, however, following the company's acquisition by Microsoft.

Rice called PlayStation's President of Worldwide Studios Shuhei Yoshida his "#1 partner in crime," so it appears they may end up working together.

Only time will tell if this means the addition of more indies to the PlayStation portfolio, but they certainly got a good man for the job, seeing Rice's background and all.

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola