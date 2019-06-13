Evening Reading - January 28, 2020
Holy cow, what an eventful night! Let's get right into your Evening Reading.
Holy cow, what an eventful night! Let's get right into your Evening Reading.
The ninth annual Dota 2 International Championships came to a close this weekend, bringing with it a brand-new esports record.
The first ever two-time champs are also the first ever back-to-back champs, as OG wins The Dota 2 International for the second year in a row.
We know some folks haven't watched the Grand Finals of TI9 yet, so here is an non-spoiler headline with the information you seek.
Catch up to speed with the latest main event playoff bracket standings for The International Dota 2 TI9 2019 championship.
Catch up on the latest TI9 live standings and scores for The International Dota 2 Championship 2019.
Want to throw in on the TI9 prize pool? Here's how to buy a Battle Pass and contribute to The International Dota 2 Championships pool.
Here's everything you need to know to stay fresh on Dota 2 International TI9 2019, including dates, start and end times, and where to watch live streams.
With a prize pool over $25 million, the Dota 2 International is on track to become the largest prize pool in the event's history.
Valve teased a standalone version of Dota 2 Auto Chess a few weeks back, and now they've unveiled Dota Underlords.