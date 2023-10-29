Dota 2 The International 2023 TI12 results, winners & prize pool Who won the Dota 2 The International 2023 TI12 and the total prize pool for the winners.

Dota 2 The International 2023 TI12 has concluded with Team Spirit defeating Gaimin Gladiators in an incredible 3 to zero. This marks the second time Team Spirit has won the Aegis of Champions.

Congratulations to Team Spirit for their second victory. The team has walked away with a prize of $1,414,524 of the $3,144,270 prize pool. Here is the breakdown of the prize pool, courtesy of Dexerto.com:

Team Spirit: $1,414,524 Gaimin Gladiators: $377,151 LGD Gaming: $251,503 Azure Ray: $172,843 Team Liquid: $102,206 BetBoom Team: $102,206 nouns: $78,556 Virtus.pro: $78,556

Team Spirit started their run to the final on October 21 where they faced off against Virtus.Pro. The match saw Team Spirit walk away with a 2-1 victory and a seven day wait before they faced Team Liquid on October 28. Another 2-1 victory saw them face LGD Gaming on October 29 in the Final, where a clean 2-0 victory propelled them into the Grand Final on the last day, October 30. It's here that Team Spirit managed to go undefeated against Gaimin Gladiators to claim victory.

Though earning almost $1.5 million is nothing to sneeze at, the prize pool for The International 2023 T112 was the lowest it has been in quite some time. According to Dota 2 Prize Pool Tracker, the 2021 competition had a total prize pool in excess of $40 million while 2019 hit over $34 million. The 2023 prize pool places it just over the Dota 2 Asia Championship 2015, which had a prize pool of $3,073,451. Only time will tell whether next year’s prize pool manages to reach the dizzying heights of previous years.

Ultimately, it comes down to the players funding the prize pool via Battle Pass purchases. If the Battle Pass doesn’t resonate with users, then they won’t make the purchase, which in turn means a lower payment for those players that compete at the highest level. Be sure to take a look at Shacknews’ Dota 2 page for our ongoing coverage of Valve’s popular MOBA.