Dota 2 The International 2022 TI11 Battle Pass dates, prices & levels The Dota 2 2022 Battle Pass is out now. Here's what you need to know about the two-part Battle Pass and its bundles.

In preparation for The International 11 tournament this year, Valve has released the first half of the new two-part Dota 2 Battle Pass for 2022. The first part focuses primarily on The International, which will commence in October. The second half of the Dota 2 Battle Pass will introduce the Diretide event along with remaining rewards, such as new Arcanas and Personas.

Buying the Dota 2 Battle Pass is also a way for fans to support The International tournament. Twenty-five percent of Battle Pass purchases made prior to the end of The International 2022 will go towards the tournament prize pool, which is currently well over $9.6 million USD.

Dota 2 The International 11 Championship 2022 - Battle Pass dates

After releasing a bit later in the year than expected, the first part of the Dota 2 2022 Battle Pass is now available. The Battle Pass takes on a new two-part format this year, with Part I having launched on September 1st with multiple bundles for purchase. Battle Pass: Part I celebrates The International 2022 and will be available through November 2nd. Battle Pass: Part II will kick off the post-tournament season the following day and will continue into January. The Dota 2 TI11 Battle Pass dates are as follows:

Battle Pass: Part I – September 1, 2022 - November 2, 2022

Battle Pass: Part II – November 3, 2022 - January 12, 2023

Dota 2 2022 Battle Pass: Part I levels

There are three bundles available for Dota 2 players to purchase during Battle Pass: Part I. Each level of the Battle Pass indicates its starting tier, with the pricier bundles offering a shortcut through the Battle Pass. In an effort to make Dota 2’s Battle Pass more affordable worldwide, this year’s Battle Pass features regional pricing for the Level 1 bundle.

Here’s how each bundle in Part I breaks down:

Dota 2 Battle Pass: Part I Level 1 Bundle - This bundle costs $9.99 USD (or regional pricing) and is the least expensive of the three Battle Pass bundles for Part I.

Sota 2 Battle Pass: Part I Level 50 Bundle - This bundle costs $29.35 USD and is the mid-level bundle, starting players out at tier 50.

Dota 2 Battle Pass: Part I Level 100 Bundle - This bundle costs $44.99 USD and is the highest-level bundle, starting players out at tier 100.

After purchasing the Battle Pass, players will be able to purchase additional tiers to level up even faster.

Everything included in the Dota 2 TI 11 Battle Pass

There is an assortment of legendary rewards for players to earn across both parts of this year’s Dota 2 TI 11 Battle Pass. Alongside Mythical and Immortal treasures, those who own the Battle Pass can look forward to various new Arcana items for Faceless Void and Razor. The Battle Pass also includes new Personas for Crystal Maiden and Phantom Assassin, a Prestige set for Primal Beast, a special announcer pack, and more. While some rewards are currently available, others are either on the way or won’t arrive until Battle Pass: Part II. Take a look at the Dota 2 site for more information.

Battle Pass: Part II arrives on November 3rd alongside the start of The International 11 Regional Qualifiers, said Qualifiers will continue through September 18th. Teams from six regions will compete for the chance to earn an invitation to The International 11 in Singapore. Battle Pass owners can enter their predictions for this year’s tournament via the Battle Pass itself. Those who guess the Regional Qualifier results correctly will win additional Battle Points, so make sure to get your predictions in.

There's a news post you can read over on the Dota 2 website for more information on the Battle Pass and TI11. Stay tuned to the Shacknews Dota 2 page for updates on Dota 2 The International 2022 TI11.