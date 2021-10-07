Dota 2 TI10 2021: Prize Pool, Schedule, Bracket, VODs & How To Watch the Grand Finals The world's biggest prize pool in esports is on the line as Dota 2 The International 2021 gets underway. Check out all of the details here.

Every year, Valve and Dota 2 put on The International: easily one of the most highest paying world championship esports tournaments in all of gaming. After a year off due to COVID-19, the competition has returned with Dota 2 The International 2021, and with it comes a gauntlet of professional Dota 2 gaming from the world’s best teams. The details have been announced and play will be underway through the coming weekends. Want to know who’s competing, what’s on the line, and where to watch all of Dota 2 TI10 2021? We’ve got all of the details right here.

Dota 2 TI10 2021 Where & When to Watch

Dota 2 The International 2021 got underway on October 7, 2021. Group Play with teams setting the brackets run until October 10, 2021. Then, on October 12, starting at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET, Main Stage Quarterfinal elimination play will begin. It will all lead up to October 17, 2021 at 3 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. ET when the Grand Finals take place. You can catch the games from Groups to the Grand Finals on any of the Dota TI Twitch channels (1 - 2 - 3 - 4 - 5), or catch up on any games you missed on the Dota 2 YouTube channel. Catch the live match going on just above or check out the full match schedule on the Dota 2 website.

Dota 2 TI10 2021 Prize Pool

Dota 2 TI10 2021 has managed to raise the largest prize pool yet again with over $40 million on the line and the winner walking away with $18 million.

This year’s prize pool for Dota 2 The International 2021 came to an impressive $40,018,195 USD. The prize was pulled from sponsorships as well as sales of Battle Passes directly tied to The International. It is once again the largest prize pool in the history of the competition with Dota 2 The International 2019 coming $34.3 million prize pool – a record of that year as well.

The breakdown of placing and payouts is as follows:

First Place - $18,208,300

Second Place - $5,202,400

Third Place - $3,601,600

Fourth Place - $2,401,100

Fifth Place - $1,400,600

Sixth Place - $1,400,600

Seventh Place - $1,000,500

Eighth Place - $1,000,500

Ninth Place - $800,400

Tenth Place - $800,400

Eleventh Place - $800,400

Twelfth Place - $800,400

Thirteenth Place - $600,300

Fourteenth Place - $600,300

Fifteenth Place - $600,300

Sixteenth Place - $600,300

Seventeenth Place - $100,000

Eighteenth Place - $100,000

Dota 2 TI10 2021 Participating Teams & Bracket Groups

A number of regular contenders in Dota 2 The International return alongside new teams looking to prove their mettle before the eyes of the entire world.

Dota 2 The International 2021 features a who’s-who of incredible Dota 2 squads. Winners and runner-ups of 2019 and 2018 OG and PSG.LDG have arrived once again. Further strong and longtime competitors such as Evil Geniuses, Invictus Gaming, and Fnatic are also here. The following are the teams that will be participating in Dota 2 TI10 2021, as well as the groups they are sorted into for competition:

Group A

Invictus Gaming (China)

T1 (Southeast Asia)

Virtus Pro (Eastern Europe)

Team Aster (China)

OG (Western Europe)

Thunder Predator (South America)

Evil Geniuses (North America)

Alliance (Western Europe)

Undying (North America)

Group B

PSG.LGD (China)

Team Spirit (Eastern Europe)

Elephant (China)

Quincy Crew (North America)

Vici Gaming (China)

SG Esports (South America)

Beastcoast (South America)

Team Secret (Western Europe)

Fnatic (Southeast Asia)

That covers pretty much all of the information you’ll need for Dota 2 The International 2021. The games are underway, $40 million is on the line, and everything leads up to the Grand Finals on October 17. Don’t miss any of the action with everything in this list and stay tuned for updates as we follow the competition here at Shacknews.