Do it for Shacknews Award 2019 nominees
It's almost time for The Shacknews Awards, but we wanted to kick off the hype train with the nominees for the most prestigious Do it for Shacknews Award. Check out our list!
MegaMoose64's amazing path to the title of Shacknews World Champion has landed him the honor of the 2018 Do it for Shacknews Award.
It's award season in the video game industry, and for the first time ever the most important award will honor nominees for their tremendous achievements in doing it for Shacknews.
It's dangerous to go alone.
The first ever Do it for Shacknews Award goes to Panic Button!