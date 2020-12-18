The year 2020 is coming to a sweet and merciful end, which means it is almost time to dish out some awards. Today, we wanted to give a special shoutout to some amazing people and companies who showed everyone what it means to do it for Shacknews this year. Without further ado, please take a look at our Do it for Shacknews Award 2020 nominees.

Mike Tyson

In one of the biggest surprises of the year at Shacknews, I got the opportunity to sit down the Iron Mike Tyson this Spring. It was truly an honor to discuss the champ's Muslim faith, his thoughts on tigers, and his new brand of marijuana. He even met Lola. Thanks again to Mike Tyson for showing everyone what it means to do it for Shacknews.

ICE-T

Another highlight of 2020 was our very special E4 livestream finale with the one and only ICE-T. It was a true honor to share the Twitch front page with the legendary MC, actor, and street philosopher. ICE-T spent hours working with us before the stream to make sure everything would work out great, and he even carried us in The Division 2. ICE-T clearly knows how to do it for Shacknews, and we look forward to working together again in the future.

Marc Rebillet

Marc Rebillet won last year's Do it for Shacknews Award, but that didn't stop him. 2020 was set to be a massive breakout year for the experimental electronic musician, but COVID-19 shutdown many of his plans. As festivals like Bonaroo canceled their live events, Marc and his team figured out a pivot. Marc went on two successful drive-in movie theater tours this year, and even got to collaborate live with the legendary Erykah Badu. The Loop Daddy clearly knows no limits, and it has been truly inspiring to watch him continue to do it for Shacknews in this difficult year of 2020.

Shacknews Cofounder Maarten Goldstein

Everyone's favorite appelflappen enthusiast stopped by our first-ever Shacknews Direct video presentation to congratulate us on the launch of our brand new Shacknews Cortex user-generated content platform. It means the world to us to have the support of Shack's founders in our new endeavors. Maarten has been doing it for Shacknews so long, that it was only a matter of time for him to receive a nomination for this award.

Panic Button

Panic Button is a previous winner of the Do it for Shacknews Award in 2017. Studios focused on porting games don't usually get recognized for their hard work, but we appreciate these folks. The team at Panic Button ported Doom Eternal to Nintendo Switch this year. We even caught up with them for a special interview about the project. Talk about doing it for Shacknews!

Iron Galaxy Studios

Another development house that balances their own projects with ports. Iron Galaxy Studios stepped their game up in 2020, adding Bungie vet DeeJ to their team. We hope there is a new Killer Instinct in the works, because that would certainly be one way to do it for Shacknews.

Obsidian (Grounded Team)

We love seeing Shackers succeed, and Adam "Jabby" Brennecke has been killing it this year with his first big project Grounded. The game has amassed over 5 million players as it continues to get better in its Early Access state. Adam even joined us for a special E4 livestream on the launch day of Grounded. Obsidian totally knows how to do it for Shacknews!

V1 Interactive (Disintegration)

Shipping a game in 2020 was no easy feat, and the folks at V1 Interactive should be proud of what they achieved this year with the launch of Disintegration. Not all games can succeed, sadly, and while the servers may have been shutdown, we will always appreciate the team at V1 Interactive for their work this year. Those folks really know how to fo it for Shacknews.

Psyonix Studios (Rocket League)

Rocket League went free-to-play earlier this year, and while some people may not see how this is a big deal, it has become known as The Great Rocketing of 2020 in more educated gamer circles. This move by Psyonix Studios really changed everything, and the concurrent player count has skyrocketed as a result. We love Rocket League here at Shacknews, and more players is always a welcome thing. We can't wait to see where the game goes over its next five years and beyond. You folks truly know how to do it for Shacknews.

DiscoRyne

DiscoRyne has competed in several Shacknews Electronic Sports competitions, but it wasn't until The Great Quakeholio Tournament 3 that he truly sat atop the world of doing it for Shacknews. He also came back to whoop everyone's ass in a Rocket League 1v1 tournament. Talk about a guy that knows how to do it for Shacknews.

TripWire Interactive

Shacknews and TripWire Interactive have partnered on several really amazing streams this year on our Twitch channel. From our first look at Maneater, to our Killing Floor 2 streams, it has been an amazing collaborative effort between both companies. We really appreciate the hard work of the folks at TripWire. They certainly showed everyone how to do it for Shacknews in 2020.

Fizzi36 (Creator of the Slippi mod)

Something's up ahead. Looks different!

In the face of a collapsing Smash Melee competitive scene, a hero arose to create one of the finest mods in the history of the Dolphin emulator. Slippi integrated rollback netcode into Smash Melee, and in doing so breathed new life into the Smash Melee scene. the mod has been targeted by Nintendo's lawyers over the past month, but we can't help but be impressed by the hard work of Fizzi36. He certainly showed everyone how to do it for Shacknews this year. #FreeMelee

The Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020

We set out to turn around the global economy when we launched The Shacknews Stimulus Games in April of this year. We have given out tens of thousands of dollars to people in need. Shacknews created tournaments for our A/V livestream production team, the Nerdcore community, Smash Bros. players, our Chatty community, and even our staff. I want to thank everyone who participated in our first season. Everyone of you know how to do it for Shacknews.

RomSteady

One Shacker who went above and beyond the call of duty this year when it comes to doing it for Shacknews was our good friend RomSteady. He came into our Twitch streams countless times and made it rain free subs and bits. What a top boy, We salute you, RomSteady. You truly know how to do it for Shacknews.

Skankcore

Another Shacker who stood out with his ridiculous willingness to do it for Shacknews in 2020 was Skankcore. His Skankcore64 stream on our Twitch channel has been amazing content, and he has been a huge supporter of all of our content offerings here at the Shack.

There you have it. There are all of our Do it for Shacknews Award 2020 nominees. Check back later this month to see who will win this coveted award.