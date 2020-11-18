DeeJ's farewell message to the Destiny community As DeeJ starts a new chapter at Iron Galaxy, he has some more words of wisdom for Destiny players.

Destiny has become a household name in the gaming industry. What started as a brand new experience for gamers back in 2014 has blossomed into one of the most popular and well-supported games of the past decade. While it takes a huge team of people to make this magic happen, it certainly wouldn’t be the same without the likes of David “Deej” Dague. The man, the myth, the legend is moving on to a new frontier, but he wouldn’t do that without a few words for the Destiny community.

In a special interview with Shacknews’ Senior Editor Ozzie Mejia and Video Producer Greg Burke, some of the fine folks over at Iron Galaxy got to talking about new leadership, starting work on a new IP, and how DeeJ made his way over to the company. For those Destiny players out there, DeeJ has an important message.

DeeJ was the Community Manager for Bungie over the course of Destiny’s development and now his new venture sees him as Head of Communications at Iron Galaxy. His absence from the life of Destiny will surely be felt but it’s equally exciting to see him fill this new role as Iron Galaxy prepares for an all-new IP.

Destiny certainly hasn’t had the smoothest development process. With a constantly changing and always-online world, there are always hiccups and problems as well as varying expectation levels from the community. Navigating the emotions and criticisms from an extremely passionate fanbase is never easy and DeeJ managed to do it with poise and grace. Iron Galaxy has certainly acquired a master at the trade.

We here at Shacknews aren’t strangers to Destiny. In fact, we openly embrace it as is evident with our Destiny 2 complete strategy guide. Some of us have spent countless Thursday mornings waiting to read the words DeeJ has written about in TWAB and we’re just as excited to see what he has for us to read in the future.