Iron Galaxy hires Destiny's David 'DeeJ' Dague to prepare for all-new IP Iron Galaxy is preparing to work on an all-new IP and has recruited former Bungie Communications Director David 'DeeJ' Dague to help.

David "DeeJ" Dague has been one of the most recognizable faces of Bungie for many years. He was a beloved figure among the Destiny community. Now he's about to start a new phase of his career, which will involve helping developer Iron Galaxy usher in their next big chapter. On Monday, the team at Iron Galaxy announced some leadership shakeups, including the hiring of Dague, which will propel the indie studio towards its next big game.

Iron Galaxy CEO Adam Boyes will no longer oversee Iron Galaxy on his own. Former Chief Operating Officer Chelsea Blasko is being promoted to co-CEO and will serve in the role alongside Boyes going forward. Dague will serve as the new Iron Galaxy Head of Communications and will focus on community building and team-building for the next Iron Galaxy project.

"Video games bring people together in the spirit of friendly competition," Dague said via press release. "This opportunity with Iron Galaxy is a chance to welcome players into a community that we will build with them. There is nothing more exciting than witnessing players discover a brand-new game and come together to define its culture. I'm thrilled to be tackling these challenges with my new teammates."

New Iron Galaxy co-CEO Chelsea Blasko

What exactly is Iron Galaxy's next project? That answer is currently a mystery. The only clue is that the studio will be working on an original multiplayer melee combat IP that will be released on both PC and consoles. So it'll be more like their original efforts (Divekick, Wreckateer) rather than a port (The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on Nintendo Switch) or somebody else's franchise (Killer Instinct). There's not much to go on beyond that, but we do know that Boyes and Blasko will serve the company as co-CEOs and work with founder Dave Lang on overseeing the company's future direction.

It should be noted that while Iron Galaxy has had to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, just as the rest of the gaming world has, they're in the unique position of having grown as a company despite the current climate. That's partly because of Blasko, who helped Iron Galaxy expand from 140 to 175 employees over the course of 2020 and thrive in the current work-from-home environment.

Shacknews will follow Iron Galaxy in the months ahead as we wait to learn more about this mysterious project. As for Boyes, Blasko, and Dague, we recently had a chance to speak with them about today's announcements and what's next for Iron Galaxy. That interview will be up shortly, so stay tuned.