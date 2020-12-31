New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Year of the Games: 2020
Shacknews Top 10 Indie Games of the Year 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Do it for Shacknews Award 2020 - Bryan 'skankcore' Lefler

In the year 2020, one Shacker rose to the top of the ranks of those who do it for Shacknews. His name is Bryan Lefler, but you probably know him as skankcore.

Asif Khan
12

2020 was full of some amazing moments at Shacknews. We interviewed countless celebrities, game developers, and muckety-mucks, but we also witnessed one Shacker rise up. Bryan "skankcore" Lefler showed everyone what it means to do it for Shacknews this year, and we are honored to proclaim him the winner of the coveted Do it for Shacknews Award 2020. Congratulations, Bryan! Do it for Shacknews!

Bryan has been an overwhelmingly supportive member of the Shacknews community all year. No matter who is streaming on our Shacknews Twitch channel, he always found a way to support us in chat. He took things even further with the introduction of his Skankcore64 Twitch show where he has set out to complete every North American N64 game ever released. It has been a pleasure to have his show on our channel this year. He's also been very involved as a competitor and spectator during this year's Shacknews Stimulus Games. 

That's not all. Bryan was the first Shacker to try out our brand new Shacknews Cortex platform when we began our Closed Alpha test in August of this year. His input was hugely important during the early days of the platform's development, and he remains one of our more active posters to this day.

If that wasn't enough, Bryan also contributed to Shacknews editorial this year with a very cool feature on the rise of hit game Among Us. What can't this guy do?

We are very happy to announce that Bryan "skankcore" Lefler has won the Do it for Shacknews Award 2020. He embodies everything it means to do it for Shacknews, and we look forward to seeing where his can-do attitude takes him in 2021. 

Check out the other winners from The Shacknews Awards 2020 in our Year of the Games: 2020 article.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    December 31, 2020 12:00 PM

    Asif Khan posted a new article, Do it for Shacknews Award 2020 - Bryan 'skankcore' Lefler

    • skankcore legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 31, 2020 12:02 PM

      Wait. What?!

      • paulatreus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        December 31, 2020 12:03 PM

        Congrats!!! Well earned!

        • skankcore legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          December 31, 2020 12:20 PM

          I am geniunely shocked! Contributing to Shacknews Twitch and editorial is an act of love on my part. I love this site, I love this community, and I love the people that work so hard to keep it going. To be recognized like this is beyond my expectations and just amazing. I was honored just to be nominated for the award, to actually share it with previous winners is unbelievable!

          • Landrosradick legacy 10 years
            reply
            December 31, 2020 2:08 PM

            You deserve it man! Congrats!!

            • skankcore legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              December 31, 2020 2:17 PM

              Thanks Landros, in some very significant way your Chatty Stream initiative is the seed for skankcore64, started so long ago. Thanks for all the shoutouts and support over the years.

              • AxeMan808 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                December 31, 2020 2:24 PM

                Y'all just hold a spot open in the new year.
                DOT. DOT. DOT.

          • shirif legacy 10 years
            reply
            December 31, 2020 2:21 PM

            Congrats!

      • shadebane legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        December 31, 2020 12:23 PM

        Congrats skankcore!!

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 31, 2020 12:02 PM

      Good job Brian

      Autocorrect won't let me spell it the other way

    • GloriousCow legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      December 31, 2020 12:03 PM

      skankcore truly did it

    • jinglebro
      reply
      December 31, 2020 12:21 PM

      You have chosen... wisely

    • Crabs Jarrard legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 31, 2020 12:57 PM

      Skankcore is the most top buy I've ever met and is very deserving of recognition. He is a true dude.

    • AxeMan808 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 31, 2020 1:01 PM

      HE DONE DID DO DAT TING.

      • skankcore legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        December 31, 2020 1:02 PM

        AxeMan808, you are a true homie. Thank you so much for supporting all the streams.

        • AxeMan808 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          December 31, 2020 2:23 PM

          Hey that MiniPC is pretty much just for media; watching Twitch doesn't interfere at ALL anymore.

    • ]pm[chem legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 31, 2020 2:09 PM

      congrats!

    • CptPlankton mercury super mega
      reply
      December 31, 2020 2:25 PM

      congrats skankcore!

    • MagicWishMonkey legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      December 31, 2020 2:27 PM

      I was a skancore fan before it was cool!!!

    • Mad Brahmin Disease legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 31, 2020 4:47 PM

      Yes but what has he done for us lately?

      Congratulations!

    • MatthewPhillips legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 31, 2020 5:18 PM

      Shacknews launches COREtex.

      skankCORE wins at Shacknews.

      It was foretold in the sacred TEX.

      LOLA HAS SPOKEN.


