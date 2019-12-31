Do it for Shacknews Award 2019 - Marc Rebillet

Last year, we witnessed Marc Rebillet rise up to a surprising level of Internet notoriety with songs like "Stop that Rape" and "Blackbeard," but 2019 saw the so-called Loop Daddy reach new heights. From appearances on hip-hop show Sway in the Morning, to celebrities calling song requests into his livestream show, Marc truly showed everyone what it means to do it for Shacknews in the year 2019. It is our honor to present a member of our Chatty community with the Do it for Shacknews Award 2019. Congratulations, Marc! Do it for Shacknews!

Marc Rebillet has been posting to our Shacknews Chatty forum for over a decade, with some breaks in there, and it has been amazing to see how his music has evolved over time. The popularity of his very experimental style to creating music is inspiring to the countless part-time studio musicians who are out there on the Internet. Marc's ability to build a community has lead to pockets of cheerleaders appearing all over the place these days. Having attended five live Loop Daddy performances this year, it was easy to tell how people at the show learned about Marc. The folks who chant, "Look at that ass" clearly ran across Marc on Facebook after UNILAD reposted that song, where the "Stop that Rape" fans are probably from Reddit or Shacknews.

Loop Daddy is reposted all over the place. It always cracks me up when someone asks me if "I have heard of this Loop Daddy guy?" The story of Marc Rebillet is still being written, but it was hard for the Shacknews staff to resist acknowledging the amazing year he has had. What probably put Marc over the top was that he literally came to Los Angeles and did it for Shacknews, playing a live set at our Shack Champions League Tournament Afterparty. If you are going to sing about DMT and Satan for Shacknews at E3, you are probably going to win an award.

Marc Rebillet is poised for an amazing 2020. He is playing tonight in his hometown of Dallas, Texas at the Granada Theater. It is great to see him still remember where he came from as he reaches new levels of notoriety and success. We look forward to your next crazy song, Marc!

Marc's apartment in Dallas was home to some magical videos and livestreams.

Check out Marc Rebillet at his official website, YouTube channel, Twitter Page, Instagram, and Facebook page. Folks looking to book Marc can reach out to his global booking agency: teamrebillet@unitedtalent.com.

Congratulations again to Marc Rebillet, our Do it for Shacknews Award 2019 winner. Thanks to all of our nominees this year, and be sure to check out our Year of the Games: 2019 article to catch up with the rest of The Shacknews Awards.