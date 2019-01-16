Zombies Ate My Neighbors & Ghoul Patrol are coming to the Nintendo Switch in June
Disney Interactive and DotEmu are bringing LucasArts classic titles Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol to the Switch with some light improvements.
Discover each of the talented English voice actors behind Kingdom Hearts 3, including recognizable voices from the casts of fan-favorite Disney and Pixar films.
This edition of the Modojo Rewind reaffirms Nintendo's dominant hold on the portable gaming scene.
The new gaming strategy sees Disney teaming up with experienced mobile developers.
Disney's Mike Goslin showed off the company's brand new head mounted display at D23 Expo 2017.
Lego games are notorious for including a ton of content within each game, and Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens is no different. Check out our guide hub to be the best Jedi in the galaxy!
Want to earn some cool unlockables and cheats? Then you're going to want to earn as many Red Bricks as possible in Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
E3 is going through its second seismic shift in less than a decade, and this time, it's probably going to stick.
The major publishers are dropping like flies, as Disney and Wargaming are the latest to announce that they will not be attending E3 this year.
You're going to forget about your worries and your strife when Baloo comes to Disney Infinity.