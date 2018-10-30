Shack Chat: Are you boycotting Blizzard Entertainment?
Was Blizzard's apology at BlizzCon 2019 enough, or will/are you boycotting the company? The staff discusses their feelings, and asks Shacknews Chatty readers to share theirs.
Was Blizzard's apology at BlizzCon 2019 enough, or will/are you boycotting the company? The staff discusses their feelings, and asks Shacknews Chatty readers to share theirs.
The grind continues on the ShackStream as the push up the ladder begins in earnest.
Join the Nephalem as they try to work their way up into higher torment levels.
The combination of Diablo 3's wealth of content and a portable adaptation that sacrifices little in the way of visuals make Diablo 3: Eternal Collection on Switch the best version of the game yet.
Friends across all platforms could soon be enjoying Diablo 3 together.
Hopefully it goes the way of Castlevania, an excellent video game adaptation.
Soon players will be able to team up with their friends to take on the forces of evil anywhere a Nintendo Switch can go!
Diablo 3 Senior Producer Pete Stilwell takes some time to talk to Shacknews about Diablo 3, its development, the various challenges, and why touch controls were not meant to be.
The first Blizzard title for Switch is confirmed.
In an exclusive chapter from 'Stay Awhile and Listen: Book II,' Blizzard North's developers recount the making of Diablo 2's desert-themed act and reflect on how the sequel's look and feel differed from the bestselling original.