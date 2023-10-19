Diablo 4 gets 10-hour free trial on Xbox this weekend Xbox players can give Diablo 4 a lengthy try for free and get a taste of the game's newly released Season of Blood.

Diablo 4’s second season, the Season of Blood, has just launched, and alongside it, Xbox players that haven’t jumped in can try the game for free this weekend. Xbox announced Diablo 4 as part of its Free Play Days Weekend, allowing players to play the game for up to 10 hours. No Game Pass subscription is required and progress will transfer over to the main game if players buy Diablo 4 afterwards.

Xbox announced Diablo 4 as part of its Free Play Days program this weekend on an Xbox Wire blog post. This weekend's games include Diablo 4, as well as NBA 2K24, Lawn Mowing Simulator, and Hokko Life. Players are not required to have a Game Pass subscription in order to access the Free Play Games.

Source: Xbox

Diablo 4’s Free Play Days on Xbox come as Blizzard launches the game’s Season of Blood. As such, it’s been a big week for the game as Blizzard aims to win back goodwill after a rough first season. Diablo 4 came to Steam and has been Steam Deck Verified as well. Putting Diablo 4 on Xbox’s Free Play Days is a good way to let Xbox players that have been cautious about the game test the waters before buying.

With the Free Play Days running from now through the weekend on Xbox, if you’d like to check out Diablo 4 for free and get a sample of what the Season of Blood has to offer, now is the time. Stay tuned for further Diablo 4 news as it drops.